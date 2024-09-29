Nine Palestinians Dead, 41 Injured In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 29 (KUNA) - Nine Palestinians are dead while 41 others in Israeli on several areas and homes in the Gaza Strip, affirmed Authorities in Gaza affirmed on Sunday.

The said n a press statement that nine martyrs and 41 injured arrived at hospitals over the past 24 hours, as a result of a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The death toll has risen since the start of the Israeli occupation's aggression to 41,595 and 96,251 injuries, while many are still under rubble and on the roads as ambulances and civil defense crews can't reach them, added the statement.

The Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression since the early hours of Sunday, targeting several residential communities north and south, including a school housing displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia town, north of Gaza Strip. (end)

