Punjab CM Mann Discharged From Fortis Hospital, Back To Work

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday and resumed official work.

On reaching his residence, he called a meeting to review preparedness for the procurement of paddy starting from October 1 against the backdrop of a call by commission agents to boycott it in view of their demands.

Also, rice millers have given a call to boycott the storage of paddy in their mills and milling on account of a shortage of space.

A day earlier, the hospital, where the AAP leader was undergoing treatment, said he responded well to the treatment for an increase in pulmonary artery pressure and all his vitals were completely stable."As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive. The Chief Minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics. All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement," R.K. Jaswal, Director and Head, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, said in a statement.

The hospital on Friday said due to an increase in pressure in the Chief Minister's pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

Mann was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday held a review meeting with the top brass to procure 185 lakh metric tons of paddy. Expressing satisfaction at arrangements for its procurement, the minister said the government is fully geared up for ensuring hassle-free procurement. The minister asked the top officials to consider all genuine issues of the rice millers, including the lack of space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) which has also been raised with the Central government.

At the meeting, Principal Secretary, Food, Vikas Garg apprised the minister that the Union Ministry, in response to the state's demand for enough space for the delivery of rice, has given a written assurance for creating 40 LMT space by December 2024, while providing movement for 15 LMT by October-end. The minister directed the department to ensure the movement of stocks in close coordination with the FCI so that the required storage space is created for the delivery of rice in 2024-25.