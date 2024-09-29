No Govt Can Be Formed In Haryana Without AAP's Support, Reiterates Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 29 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated that no can be formed in Haryana without his party's support.

Addressing a rally in Badshahpur in support of AAP candidate Beer Singh alias Beeru Sarpanch, Kejriwal said: "Haryana wants change and development. The government cannot be formed in Haryana without AAP's support."

Alleging that he was "intentionally put behind bars in a false case", Kejriwal appealed to voters to "throw the BJP out of power".

"BJP targeted me because of my honesty. The AAP government developed better schools and provided better health facilities in the national capital, which the BJP did not like. I had to spend several months in jail," the AAP chief claimed.

"They harassed me mentally. I am a diabetic and take insulin four times a day. They stopped my injections for 15 days. They wanted to break my hopes but with God and your blessings, it did not happen. They could not break my hope as I hail from Haryana, said the former chief minister while trying to woo the electorate.

"In the BJP-ruled states, electricity rates are high, but in the AAP-governed states, electricity is free," he said.

"If the people of Haryana think Kejriwal is dishonest, don't vote for me. But if they believe I am honest, only then vote for AAP," he added.

Kejriwal said, "The BJP failed to provide better facilities. They spread corruption, unemployment, inflation and drug addiction among youths, nothing else. This time, the entire Haryana is demanding change, and any government cannot be formed in Haryana without the support of AAP."

While campaigning earlier too, the AAP convener claimed to play a kingmaker in the government formation in the state after Assembly polls.

Kejriwal promised free electricity, better education and health systems and Rs 1,000 per month for women if AAP was voted to power.

In Haryana, the Assembly election is scheduled for October 5. The ballot counting will be held on October 8.