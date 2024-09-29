Where's All That Money Going?: BCCI Slammed Over 'Worst Venue' Kanpur After Day 3 Of Test Against Bangladesh Washed Out

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The washout of the second consecutive day of the India vs Bangladesh test match has enraged the fans. At 2 pm, when the umpires announced that the play would not resume on Day 3 of the match, fans took to social to express their anger with BCCI and the“worst venue” Kanpur.

Kanpur saw overnight rain, causing a delay in the start of the play on the third day of the test match. However, the Sun came up around the afternoon. People hoped that the match would resume as there were no visible soggy patches.

Later, however, it was announced that the outfield at the Green Pak Stadium was still wet.

| BCCI AGM in Bengaluru today, September 29: here's what's on agenda?

In a post on social media platform X, BCCI said,“Play for Day 3 in Kanpur has been called off due to wet outfield.”

After this, fans expressed their anger towards BCCI .

“Despite being the richest cricket board in the world, BCCI doesn't leave any opportunity to defame our country's name. BCCI should be ashamed for organising an international match in a stadium where the drainage system is so bad. Shame on you BCCI,” a user wrote on social media platform X.

| 'Rule 7 for MS Dhoni,' Netizens react as BCCI revises IPL retention rule

Another one said,“What's the use of richest cricket board when you can't improve the existing stadium?”

People also questioned where all BCCI's money was going.

“They collect so much thru fees, tickets, etc. from public. They sit on tons money & huge resources. But ultra lazy & corrupt management can't even do their basic minimum job right once,” one user said.

A 2019 video of Virat Kohli has also resurfaced amid this fiasco. Then, the captain of the Indian team, Kohli, said that there should be“dedicated test centres” in India.

| IPL cricketers to get ₹7.5 lakh match fee, ₹1.05 cr more for full season

Some people also said that test matches should only be held in“iconic” venues like Wankhede, Eden Garden, Chepauk or Feroz Shah Kotla.

“Ban cricket in such random stadiums,” one user wrote.