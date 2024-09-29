Lautaro Martinez brings Inter Milan to 3-2 win over Udinese in Serie A

(MENAFN) Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez played a pivotal role in securing a 3-2 away victory for against Udinese in the Italian on Saturday. The match commenced with an explosive start, as Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi scored just one minute into the game, giving the Nerazzurri an early lead. However, it was Martinez who further solidified Inter's advantage by netting two crucial goals. His first goal came during stoppage time at the end of the first half, followed by another in the 47th minute of the second half, showcasing his exceptional skills and timing.



Udinese, determined to fight back, found the net with a goal from Belgian defender Christian Kabasele in the 35th minute. This goal briefly narrowed the gap and added intensity to the match as Udinese sought to level the score. Inter, however, remained resilient and continued to press forward, with Martinez's contributions proving vital in maintaining their lead throughout the game. Despite Kabasele's effort, Inter's early advantage and subsequent goals from Martinez set the tone for the match.



As the game progressed, Udinese continued to push for an equalizer, and their efforts bore fruit when Italian attacker Lorenzo Lucca scored in the 83rd minute, once again tightening the contest to a one-goal difference. This late goal injected a sense of urgency into the match, with Udinese desperately seeking another to draw level. Nevertheless, Inter's defense held firm, ultimately preserving their slim lead until the final whistle.



With this hard-fought victory, Inter Milan climbed to fourth place in the Serie A standings with a total of 11 points, bolstered by their recent performances. Udinese, despite the loss, remained competitive in the league, sitting in sixth place with 10 points. The match highlighted the fierce competition in the Italian top flight, with both teams showcasing their attacking talents and determination throughout the encounter.

