Atletico Madrid to face off against Real Madrid in Sunday's LaLiga derby

This Sunday, Atletico Madrid will face off against their fierce rivals in a highly anticipated Spanish LaLiga derby. Carlo Ancelotti's side, known as Los Merengues, aims to extend their remarkable unbeaten streak to 40 games. They are currently undefeated in their last 50 matches across both La and the Champions League, showcasing their dominance in Spanish football.



The record for the longest unbeaten run in LaLiga history is held by Barcelona, which achieved an impressive 43-game streak from April 2017 to May 2018, featuring the formidable trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr., collectively known as MSN. However, Real Madrid faces a significant challenge in maintaining their unbeaten status due to the thigh injury of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who will miss this crucial encounter. Additionally, Real Madrid will be without Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz, and David Alaba, all of whom are sidelined due to injuries.



On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, managed by Diego Simeone, has only one player in doubt for the match: young midfielder Pablo Barrios, who is dealing with a muscle tear. Both teams have shown exceptional form this season, with neither having lost a single LaLiga game in the 2024-25 season so far. However, Real Madrid struggled against Atletico last season, failing to secure a victory in two encounters—suffering a 3-1 defeat in the first match and settling for a 1-1 draw in the second.



Historically, Real Madrid leads the rivalry with 91 wins in LaLiga derbies, while Atletico Madrid has claimed 41 victories, and 42 matches have ended in draws, out of a total of 174 encounters. This derby promises to be an exciting clash as both teams look to assert their dominance in one of football's most intense rivalries.

