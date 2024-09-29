Tottenham triumphs over Qarabag with 3-0 victory in UEFA Europa League

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of resilience, 10-man Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Azerbaijan's Qarabag with a convincing 3-0 victory in their opening match of the Europa League league phase on Thursday. The match took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the London club showcased their strength despite facing an early setback.



Tottenham's Romanian defender Radu Dragusin received a red card in the eighth minute for a foul on Qarabag's Juninho, leaving the home side to continue the match with one less player. However, the London club quickly responded to the challenge, with midfielder Brennan Johnson scoring the opening goal in the 12th minute, curling his shot into the bottom corner to give Spurs an early lead.



In the second half, Tottenham maintained their momentum, and midfielder Pape Sarr doubled the advantage with a well-executed volley in the 52nd minute. Qarabag had a chance to narrow the gap when midfielder Tural Bayramov was awarded a penalty kick in the 58th minute, but he missed the opportunity to score, keeping Tottenham's lead intact.



Tottenham's forward Dominic Solanke capped off the match with a third goal, sliding the ball into the net in the 68th minute. The victory not only highlights Tottenham's determination in the face of adversity but also sets a positive tone for their campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

