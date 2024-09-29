Trump expresses that he "learned a lot" from discussion with Zelensky

(MENAFN) Former President Donald recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Trump Tower in New York, expressing that he "learned a lot" from their discussion. However, he maintained his longstanding belief that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine should be resolved through a "fair deal." The meeting comes on the heels of criticism directed at Zelensky from circles, particularly after he appeared to show support for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier in the week.



At a rally in North Carolina, Trump took aim at Zelensky, accusing him of making "little nasty aspersions" and portraying the Ukrainian leader as someone who is unwilling to negotiate. Despite these tensions, Trump emphasized his past "very good relationship" with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that he could swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict if re-elected in November.



Following their meeting, Trump reiterated his commitment to finding a resolution, stating, "I learned a lot, but I think I haven’t changed from the standpoint that we both want to see this end and we both want to see a fair deal made." When pressed about his strategies for achieving this, Trump noted that it was "too early to say that," hinting at having his own ideas while acknowledging Zelensky’s perspectives as well.



Trump has consistently argued that the conflict could have been avoided had he remained in office, claiming he could bring both Zelensky and Putin to a diplomatic agreement "within 24 hours" of his election. His remarks underscore his ongoing focus on the Ukraine issue as a pivotal topic in his campaign rhetoric.

