(MENAFN) The European Union is poised to intervene in the long-standing disagreement between Germany and Turkey over the doner kebab, a popular Turkish dish that has become a culinary staple in Germany. According to *The Economist*, the European Commission plans to give both countries a six-month deadline to reach an agreement regarding the kebab's status, or it will make a decision on its fate.



The dispute began two years ago when Turkey applied to have the doner kebab recognized as a traditional Turkish specialty under the European Union's Traditional Specialities Guaranteed (TSG) scheme. This program allows both European Union member states and non-member countries to seek protection for their traditional foods, akin to how Italy protects its Neapolitan pizza and Spain safeguards its Jamon Serrano. If granted TSG status, the preparation of the doner kebab would have to adhere to specifications set by Ankara across the entire European Union.



In April, the European Union issued a preliminary agreement to register the doner kebab for Turkey, publishing the application on its official website. However, Germany swiftly raised objections to certain aspects of the application. The German government expressed concerns about the impact of TSG status on local meat production and the potential for increased costs for consumers, particularly regarding specific meat types and ingredients outlined in Ankara's proposal.



This ongoing debate highlights not only culinary pride but also economic implications, as Germany has embraced the doner kebab since its introduction by Turkish immigrants in the 1970s. As the European Union mediates this culinary conflict, the outcome may affect both nations' food cultures and market dynamics.

