Musk gets instructed to pay new fine to Brazil

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has been instructed to pay a new fine if he wishes to have Brazil's nationwide ban on his platform, X, lifted. This development follows a Supreme Court ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, reported by local media, which indicated that X was temporarily accessible in Brazil due to Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, despite the existing ban.



The conflict between Musk and Brazilian authorities began in April when Justice Moraes ordered X to delete several accounts accused of spreading misinformation. Musk contested this directive, claiming it would breach Brazilian law. Subsequently, on August 30, Moraes imposed a nationwide ban on X and levied a fine for the platform's failure to appoint a new legal representative in Brazil. The ruling also included freezing the accounts of X and Starlink within the country to secure the payment of the fine.



While the court unblocked both accounts in mid-September, it withdrew approximately 18.35 million Brazilian reais (around USD3.3 million) from them to enforce the fine. Musk initially resisted compliance, labeling Moraes as “an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge.” However, X’s legal team recently announced that the platform has addressed the issues raised by the court, including the appointment of attorney Rachel de Oliveira as its new legal representative, and has requested the lifting of the ban on the platform.

