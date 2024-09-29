Biden breaks his promise to Congress

(MENAFN) The Wall Street Journal's editorial board has accused President Joe Biden of failing to be forthright with the American public regarding his administration’s strategy for supporting Ukraine. While Biden has presented himself as a staunch ally of Ukraine during recent speeches, particularly at the United Nations General Assembly, the editorial contends that he has not adequately communicated his plan to or the public.



In April, Congress approved a nearly USD61 billion supplemental budget for Ukraine, a process that required extensive negotiation between Democrats and Republicans. A critical condition for this funding was that the Biden administration must outline a clear strategy for U.S. support within 45 days of the budget’s enactment, with subsequent quarterly updates. The WSJ pointed out that Biden signed the bill fully aware of this obligation.



However, the strategy was reportedly submitted well past the mandated deadline, and notably, the document is classified. GOP lawmakers have expressed frustration over this lack of transparency, arguing that the American public deserves access to the strategy. The editorial warned that it is unlikely the administration will comply with this requirement before the upcoming elections, suggesting that a public release could compel Vice President Kamala Harris to clarify her stance on the war, thereby implicating her in the administration’s inconsistent approach.



The WSJ’s criticism highlights growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the Biden administration, particularly as it relates to critical foreign policy decisions.

