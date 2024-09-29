(MENAFN) According to a statement from the Lebanese state-run Health Ministry, at least 33 individuals were killed and 195 more were on Saturday due to Israeli in Lebanon. The air assaults continued to target various locations, including the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically Chyah, Borj al-Barajneh, and parts of Lylaki, as well as several towns in southern Lebanon. The escalation of violence highlights the ongoing conflict in the region, which has seen significant loss of life and widespread destruction.



Health Firas Alabiad reported earlier in the day that since the outbreak of clashes between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah last October, there have been a total of 1,640 fatalities, including 104 children and 194 women. Additionally, the conflict has resulted in 8,408 injuries, underscoring the devastating human toll of the ongoing violence. The ongoing situation has created a humanitarian crisis, with many families affected by the relentless bombings.



The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified following the onset of Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed nearly 41,600 lives. The violence has prompted cross-border warfare, exacerbating an already volatile situation in the region. The repercussions of this conflict are felt not only in Lebanon but also in neighboring countries, as tensions continue to rise amid ongoing military actions.



The recent wave of extensive airstrikes by Israel has resulted in significant casualties, including the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah. His assassination marks a critical moment in the ongoing conflict, as it may further escalate tensions between the two sides and provoke a stronger response from Hezbollah. The situation remains precarious, with the potential for further violence and instability in the region.

