Death rate from Hurricane Helene in US rises to 52

(MENAFN) The death toll from Hurricane Helene rose to 52 on Saturday, impacting the coastline of Florida. This powerful Category 4 storm made landfall on the northwest coast of the state, bringing with it devastating winds of up to 225 kilometers (139 miles) per hour. The hurricane has left a trail of destruction, significantly affecting property and infrastructure along the affected areas.



As the storm continues to wreak havoc, millions of residents are grappling with power outages and other disruptions caused by Helene. The US National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm's effects may persist throughout the weekend, prolonging the challenges faced by those in its path. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but experts estimate that the economic impact could range between USD15 billion and USD26 billion in the southeastern United States.



In addition to Florida, Hurricane Helene has also impacted neighboring states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. In Florida alone, more than 1.2 million homes and businesses have experienced power outages. The situation is similarly dire in surrounding states, with Georgia reporting around 1 million outages, South Carolina facing 1.3 million, and North Carolina experiencing 600,000 outages. The storm has underscored the vulnerability of the region to extreme weather events and the importance of emergency preparedness.

