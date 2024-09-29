Media reports Indian insurance company files lawsuit against Telegram

(MENAFN) Star Health, a prominent insurance company based in Tamil Nadu, India, has initiated proceedings against the messaging Telegram and a hacker following the leakage of its clients' personal data. According to reports from Reuters, the company has secured a temporary injunction from a state court mandating Telegram and the hacker to prevent any chatbots or websites within India from disseminating this compromised data.



In addition to targeting Telegram, Star Health has also filed a lawsuit against Cloudflare, a U.S.-based software firm, alleging that the leaked data hosted on various platforms was made possible through its services. The court has officially issued notices to both Telegram and Cloudflare, with the next hearing scheduled for October 25.



This legal action was prompted by an alert from Jason Parker, a UK-based security researcher, who informed Reuters about the trading of Star Health customer data on hacker forums. A user operating under the alias xenZen claimed to have developed chatbots containing 7.24 terabytes of data pertaining to over 31 million customers of the insurance company.



Telegram, known for its wide usage in India with more than 5 million registered users, boasts a global user base of approximately 900 million. Its popularity can be attributed to features that extend beyond traditional messaging, allowing users to store and share significant amounts of data through anonymous accounts and create customizable chatbots for content delivery.



The platform has recently faced scrutiny, particularly after its founder, Pavel Durov, was detained upon his arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport last month. This series of events raises critical questions about data security and the responsibilities of tech companies in protecting user information.

