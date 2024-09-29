China reaffirms call for establishment of independent Palestinian state

(MENAFN) On Saturday, China reaffirmed its call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, emphasizing during a speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly that powerful nations cannot substitute justice with their might. Chinese Foreign Wang Yi described the plight of Palestine as the "biggest wound" to the collective human conscience, highlighting the urgency of addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



Wang expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip, which continues to result in daily casualties, and noted that hostilities have reignited in Lebanon. He underscored the importance of recognizing Palestine’s long-standing aspiration for statehood and insisted that the historical injustices faced by the Palestinian people must not be overlooked any longer. His remarks were a direct appeal for the international community to take a more active role in resolving the situation.



The Chinese foreign minister's address comes in the context of an Israeli military offensive in Gaza that has intensified since October 7, leading to the deaths of over 41,500 Palestinians, according to reports. This ongoing assault has drawn widespread condemnation and concern from various nations and humanitarian organizations, emphasizing the dire need for a resolution to the conflict.



In addition to the violence in Gaza, Israel has ramped up its aerial bombardments in Lebanon, targeting residential neighborhoods and marketplaces. This escalation included the assassination of prominent figures such as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. The continued military actions by Israel are perceived to be supported by arms and diplomatic backing from the United States and its allies, allowing the hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon to persist for nearly a year without substantial intervention or resolution.

