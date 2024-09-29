Trump issues threat to prosecute Google

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the presidential candidate, has announced plans to pursue action against if he wins the upcoming election in November. He accuses the tech giant of deliberately displaying negative coverage about him while favoring Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent. In a post on Truth Social, expressed his expectation that the Department of Justice would prosecute Google for what he termed “blatant interference in elections,” and he pledged to request their prosecution upon reelection.



Trump’s allegations claim that Google has implemented a system designed to showcase negative stories about him, some of which he suggests are fabricated, while simultaneously promoting positive narratives about Harris. His comments follow a study released by the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog, which indicated that Google has prioritized Harris’s campaign website over Trump’s in search results.



In response to these claims, Google has firmly denied any bias, asserting that it does not manipulate search results to benefit any political party. A spokesperson for the company stated that both campaign websites consistently appear prominently in search results for relevant queries.



This is not the first time Trump has criticized Google; he has previously alleged that the platform promotes "fake news" and is biased against him and other conservatives. In July, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk echoed these sentiments, sharing evidence he claimed illustrated Google's bias against Trump during a search query.



As the election approaches, the conflict between Trump and major tech companies highlights ongoing tensions regarding perceived media bias and its implications for political discourse in the United States.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726933