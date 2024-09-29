Netanyahu issues threat to Iran to remember Israel’s ‘long arm’

(MENAFN) In a recent televised address, Israeli Prime issued a bold warning to Iran, asserting that no part of the Middle East is safe from Israeli retaliation. His remarks followed the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) successful that resulted in the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The IDF confirmed the attack targeted an underground compound, and Hezbollah has since acknowledged Nasrallah's death.



Netanyahu referred to Iran as the "ayatollahs' regime" and emphasized Israel's capability to respond decisively to any threats against it. "Those who strike at us, we will strike at them," he declared, highlighting that "nowhere in Iran or the Middle East is beyond the reach of the long arm of Israel." This statement reinforces Israel's stance on its military capabilities and willingness to act against adversaries.



The prime minister also framed Nasrallah's death as a warning to Hamas, suggesting that the diminished support from Hezbollah could lead to increased pressure on Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this situation would facilitate the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.



Looking ahead, Netanyahu cautioned the Israeli public that the days to come would be challenging, calling this moment a "historical turning point" for the nation. Reports from ABC News indicate that the IDF may be preparing for a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, signaling a potential escalation in military activities in the region.

