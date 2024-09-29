The Spanish Allure: Why Brazilian Nomads Are Flocking There in Record Numbers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain has become an increasingly attractive destination for Brazilians seeking new opportunities. Over 161,000 Brazilians moved to the European country last year for work or study.



The Spanish has implemented policies to facilitate the entry of skilled foreigners after the pandemic. New visa types have been introduced to accommodate various professionals.



These include the digital nomad visa, language study visa, and non-profit visa for retirees and those living on income. These changes have made Spain more accessible to a diverse range of Brazilian immigrants.



Renata Barbalho, who moved to Spain for a master's degree, founded "Espanha Fácil" in 2007. Her immigration consultancy received 5,112 visa requests in 2023, with over 10% for the digital nomad visa.



The company experienced a 329.85% growth, reaching over 8 million reais in revenue. Barbalho notes a significant increase in digital nomads coming to Spain since the pandemic.







These professionals contribute to the local economy through spending and investment. The influx of skilled workers has been beneficial for both the immigrants and the Spanish economy.



Camila Coutinho, a 33-year-old marketing professional, recently moved to Madrid as a digital nomad. She aims to expand her portfolio and learn a new language.



Despite the challenges of adapting to a new culture, many find the experience rewarding. Spain's appeal to digital nomads and Brazilian immigrants extends beyond work opportunities.



The country offers lower taxes for foreign workers and digital nomads in the initial years. This tax advantage attracts many professionals, although rates increase over time.



The Spanish government has expanded its "catalog of professions" to include more in-demand occupations.



This change allows professionals from various fields to apply for jobs in the country. The technology sector remains particularly sought after, with high demand for IT professionals.

The Spanish Allure: Why Brazilian Nomads Are Flocking There in Record Numbers

Leandro Fujii, a 37-year-old support manager, moved to Spain in 2022 seeking better work opportunities and quality of life.



He appreciates the country's central location, which allows for easy travel throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.







Spain's cities, particularly Barcelona and Madrid, are among the top choices for wealthy individuals seeking a high quality of life.



The country's work-life balance and relaxed pace of life appeal to many Brazilians accustomed to more hectic environments. Despite the advantages, Brazilian immigrants face challenges in Spain.



The rising demand for housing has led to increased rental prices, especially in major cities. The strong euro also poses financial challenges for those earning in Brazilian reais.



Cultural differences, such as the direct communication style of Spaniards, can be initially jarring for Brazilians.



However, many immigrants find that respecting these differences leads to a fulfilling life in their new home.

MENAFN29092024007421016031ID1108726926