UP Shocker: Men Gang-Rape Five-Year-Old Boy In Hapur, Video Circulated On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh News: In Hapur, four men were accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a five year old boy. Two have been accused of raping the boy, while other two were also accused of taking a of the heinous crime and uploading on social media.

The five year old boy was allegedly gang-raped by the two men on September 19. The child's grandfather registered a complaint following which the incident came to limelight.

According to a Time of India report, the four accused are on the run.

| Kerala news: Police issue lookout notice for Siddique in rape case

Hapur city's circle officer Jitendra Sharma told Times Of India,“The accused -- Arsh, Junaid, Mobin and Shamim (only first names available in FIR) are from the same locality.”

"Following a complaint filed by the boy's family, police have lodged an FIR under BNS sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult), and sections 5 (m) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act against the four accused." Sharma added.

Sharma also informed ToI that the five year old boy's statement was recorded wherein the latter testified that he was brutally violate .

"All four accused are on the run and efforts are on to apprehend them." the police officer said.

| Kolkata rape, murder: Police station near RG Kar gets new OC

The five year old boy 's grandfather had registered hte police complaint after the boy's health deteriorated and the latter opened up about the crime.

"On Sept 19, around 3am, Junaid lured my 5-year-old grandson from home and took him to a secluded place where he violated him. Others also joined him. Two other men, who were passing by, shot the act and later uploaded the clip on social media. On Sept 26, when the child's condition worsened and he felt unbearable pain, he narrated his ordeal to me." the police complaint read.

| Cop in Badlapur rape case shooting linked to convicted encounter specialist

The boy's family further mentioned that when they went to the accused's house to confront them about the crime, the latter "abused and threatened them with dire consequences".

According to the news report, Hapur police are also trying to find out whether there was any past enmity among the families.