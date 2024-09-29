Israel Kills Nabil Kaouk: 5 Facts About Slain Hezbollah Leader Sanctioned By US In 2020

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Military Kills Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk Amid Escalating Conflict: The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has killed Nabil Kaouk, a senior Hezbollah official and deputy head of the group's central council, in an in Lebanon.

This comes a day after the Lebanese group confirmed the deaths of several of its commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah .

Hezbollah confirmed that one of its senior commanders, Ali Karaki , was killed in the Israeli air strike on Friday that killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has warned that up to one million people could be displaced by the ongoing conflict and has called for a cease-fire. He emphasized the government's commitment to managing the crisis, despite its limited resources amid a severe economic situation.

Background on Nabil Kaouk

. Nabil Kaouk had been a prominent figure in Hezbollah since the 1980s

. Nabil Kaouk served as its military commander in southern Lebanon

. At the time of his death Nabil Kaouk held the position of deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council.

. Nabil Kaouk played a critical role in the group's military strategy.

. He was previously sanctioned by the United States in 2020 for his involvement in Hezbollah's military operations.

The airstrike that killed Kaouk occurred shortly after an Israeli airstrike in northeast Lebanon claimed the lives of 11 people. Israel has intensified its attacks on Hezbollah targets as part of a broader military campaign following increased tensions in the region.

Mourning in Lebanon

In response to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasralla h's death, Lebanon declared three days of mourning. The assassination has prompted fresh strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, further escalating the already volatile situation.

According to the United Nations, the number of displaced individuals due to the conflict from southern Lebanon has surged to over 211,000, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

Rising Tensions in Middle East

The current escalation marks a significant increase in hostilities, with Israel conducting near-daily strikes against Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict.

As of Sunday, Israeli jets continue to pound Lebanon with bombs, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.