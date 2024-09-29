Activities At The Riyadh International Book Fair Attract Increasing Number Of Visitors

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Riyadh International Fair maintains its reputation as a major cultural event by drawing sizable crowds from all age groups and societal divisions to its varied activities, which guarantee a unique and delightful cultural experience.

This year's features almost 2,000 publishing firms from 30 different countries exhibiting a wide range of literary and cultural products.

Under the theme“Riyadh Reads” and organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the fair takes place at King Saud University from September 26 to October 5. Bringing together writers, publishers, translators, readers, and other cultural professionals from around the Kingdom and beyond, it is a major cultural event that fosters knowledge sharing and cross-cultural engagement.

It has a kid-friendly section with cultural and recreational activities, a section showcasing Saudi authors' works, and a section for book signings where guests may meet their favorite writers and get signed copies of their most recent titles.

