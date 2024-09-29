(MENAFN) Two years ago, the Nord Stream gas pipelines were subjected to devastating explosions, marking a significant act of economic and environmental sabotage. This incident severed a crucial economic link between Western Europe and Russia, exacerbating the region's de-industrialization and accelerating Russia's pivot toward economic partnerships with China and India. Despite the far-reaching geopolitical consequences, clarity on the events surrounding the explosions remains elusive.



Initially, the United States and its allies were quick to accuse Russia of being behind the attacks, with outlets echoing the sentiment that “everything points to Russia.” However, no substantial evidence was presented to substantiate these claims. NATO even suggested that the attack on its critical infrastructure could invoke Article 5, which concerns collective defense. This rhetoric not only threatened to escalate tensions with a nuclear superpower but also served as a pretext for further militarizing the region, especially regarding the conflict in Ukraine and the security of the Baltic Sea. The argument for enhancing NATO's capacity to safeguard undersea infrastructure was also pivotal in justifying the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in the alliance.



The narrative that Russia might have sabotaged its own pipeline found a surprising level of consensus, allowing dissenting views to be easily dismissed as Kremlin propaganda. This approach mirrors other implausible allegations, such as claims of Russia bombing a nuclear power plant it controls or launching drone attacks on the Kremlin. In the absence of logical reasoning, political and media elites framed these incidents as typical examples of the “Russian playbook,” sidelining common sense in favor of a prevailing narrative. This dynamic reflects a broader psychological phenomenon reminiscent of Stockholm Syndrome, where the captors' narrative becomes adopted by those affected, obscuring the truth and complicating public discourse.

