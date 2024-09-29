Ukrainian Attack On Russian Missile Depot Involved 120-Strong Drone Swarm - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Sunday, September 29, Ukraine's security and defense executed a coordinated drone attack on a missile storage arsenal in Russia's Volgograd region.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in intelligence circles.

"Overnight on September 29, as a result of a joint operation by the HUR defense intelligence, SFO, SBU security service, SZR foreign intelligence, and AFU, an arsenal where missiles, ammunition, and powerful explosives are stored was hit in the village of Kotluban, Russia's Volgograd region," the source said.

Explosions occurred near military airfield in, Russia

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the arsenal located over 600 km from the drone launch site was attacked around 2:30 on September 29 with 120 one-way attack drones of various types, all produced in Ukraine.

Loud blasts were heard in the area of ​​the impact before a massive fire started,

social media platforms Russia reported.

As a result of the hit, storage sites for ammunition and missiles were damaged, which will cause ammo shortage for the Russian invasion force.

Ukrainian drones target Russian ammo depot withmissiles - watchdog

As reported earlier, explosions were reported in at least seven Russian regions overnight Sunday. Russia's defense officials claimed 125 drones were intercepted and destroyed, including 67 over Volgograd region, 17 over Belgorod region, another 17 over Voronezh region, 18 over Rostov region, one each over the Bryansk, Kursk regions and Krasnodar Territory, and another three over the Sea of ​​Azov.