(MENAFN) At least four individuals were reported killed on Sunday when Israeli fighter jets targeted a civil defense center run by the Islamic Scout Association in Tayr Debba, a town located in southern Lebanon, as per the country's official news agency. The Israeli military also conducted extensive across various regions, including Tyre and the southern towns of Kfarchouba and Kfar Kila, as well as Hermel and its surrounding areas in eastern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.



In the early hours of Sunday, the Israeli military intensified its airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, striking multiple targets. The bombings resulted in significant fires and widespread damage to buildings in the affected areas. This recent escalation marks a dramatic increase in airstrikes not seen since the 2006 Lebanon War, with the southern suburbs of Beirut and various towns in southern Lebanon facing relentless bombardment.



The toll from this latest wave of violence has been described as the "most violent and widespread" since clashes with Hezbollah began nearly a year ago. According to Lebanese government data, the attacks have resulted in 816 deaths and 2,507 injuries, with a significant number of casualties being women and children. Daily exchanges of fire between Lebanese and Palestinian factions, notably Hezbollah, and Israeli forces have persisted since October 8, 2023, further escalating the situation.



As of Saturday, ongoing clashes have led to the loss of 1,673 lives, including 104 children and 194 women, with 8,603 additional injuries reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry. On that same day, the Israeli army claimed the "successful" assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah during airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb the night before, a claim that Hezbollah has since confirmed. The international community has voiced significant concern over Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, warning that the strikes could exacerbate the ongoing conflict in Gaza and potentially spark a wider regional war.

