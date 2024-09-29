Türkiye's annual inflation rate to decrease 48.11 percent this month: survey

(MENAFN) A survey conducted by a Turkish new agency on Friday indicates that Türkiye's annual inflation rate is projected to decrease to 48.11 percent in September, a drop from the 51.97 percent recorded in August. This anticipated decline reflects a broader trend as the country grapples with high inflation rates that have affected its over recent months. The survey was conducted among a group of economists who are closely monitoring inflationary pressures in the country.



In addition to the annual inflation forecast, the same group of 17 economists provided insights into monthly inflation expectations, estimating it at 2.09 percent for September. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s forecast of 2.47 percent. Such a reduction in monthly inflation suggests a potential easing of price increases, which may signal improving economic conditions, although inflation remains a pressing concern for many citizens.



Furthermore, the economists also shared their expectations for year-end inflation, projecting it to settle at approximately 43.23 percent by the end of this year. This outlook reflects ongoing challenges in managing inflation amid various economic factors that have influenced the cost of living in Türkiye. The anticipated drop in both annual and monthly inflation rates could provide some relief to consumers who have faced rising prices in essential goods and services.



The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is scheduled to release official inflation figures on Thursday, October 3. This upcoming announcement will provide further clarity on the current inflation landscape and either validate or challenge the forecasts made by the surveyed economists. As the country navigates its economic recovery, these statistics will be crucial for policymakers and the general public in understanding the trajectory of inflation in Türkiye.

