America announces plans to conclude US-led army mission in Iraq

(MENAFN) The United States has announced plans to conclude its American-led international military mission in Iraq within the next 12 months, as outlined in a joint statement from both the U.S. and Iraqi officials. This decision comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly with ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah that threaten to escalate the conflict in Gaza.



Following extensive discussions involving the Iraqi Higher Military Commission, U.S. officials, and the international coalition, the U.S. military's role will shift to a bilateral security partnership. The transition is set to be completed by September 2025, according to the State Department's announcement.



However, the presence of coalition forces in oil-rich areas of neighboring Syria will continue until at least September 2026, aimed at preventing the resurgence of the ISIS terrorist threat. To facilitate this transition, a commission will be established to create mechanisms ensuring the protection of coalition advisors still present in Iraq.



The Pentagon emphasized that this change in mission does not equate to a full withdrawal from Iraq. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh clarified during a press briefing that while the U.S. military footprint in the country will evolve, American forces will remain active in the region. This follows ongoing negotiations between Baghdad and U.S. officials regarding the presence of U.S. troops, which have been underway for several months, reflecting long-standing calls from Iraqi leaders for a reevaluation of foreign military involvement.

