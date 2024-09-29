Palestinian Spokesperson: Continued Israeli Occupations Fuel Regional Instability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated on Sunday that the region has entered a new and dangerous phase of instability.

Abu Rudeineh warned that the ongoing genocidal war waged by the Israeli against Palestinians would only lead to more violence, chaos, and instability in the region, and the only solution to stop all the violence was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abu Rudeineh also held the US administrations accountable for the ongoing chaos, wars, and instability, and criticized the US' policies, which, through political, financial, and military support, have enabled the continuation of the occupation.

He argued that the US' policies has emboldened the Israeli occupation to commit further crimes against the Palestinian people and other nations in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, while issuing constant threats to other areas.

He stressed that the solution to ensuring a secure and stable future for the region was neither war nor normalization, but rather the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which was supported by the majority of the world's nations. (end)

