IDF launches new series of airstrikes in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a new series of in Lebanon, aimed at the infrastructure of the Hezbollah movement, including the group’s central headquarters situated in a residential area of Beirut. Reports indicate that the primary focus of the attack was Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.



West Jerusalem confirmed its actions, stating that it bombed an underground compound linked to Hezbollah in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. However, it initially refrained from disclosing whether Nasrallah was specifically targeted. This changed on Saturday, when Israeli officials announced that the Hezbollah leader had been killed in the strikes.



In a swift response, the Lebanese paramilitary organization confirmed Nasrallah's death, commemorating him as “a great martyr” and praising him as “a heroic, daring, brave, wise, insightful, and faithful leader.” This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, intensifying regional tensions and drawing attention to the implications of such a high-profile loss for the militant group.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726887