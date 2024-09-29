Turkish benchmark stock concludes Friday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock concluded the week at 9,777.46 points, reflecting a decline of 0.53 percent compared to the previous close. The BIST 100 index began the trading day at 9,814.69 points but subsequently fell by 51.73 points from Thursday’s final figure. Throughout the day, the index exhibited fluctuations, reaching a low of 9,696.01 points and a high of 9,820.48 points.



During the trading session, 52 recorded gains, while 44 experienced declines, indicating a mixed performance across various sectors. The trading activity generated a total transaction volume of 69 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to approximately USD2.03 billion. The overall market capitalization of the index was valued at 8.3 trillion liras, translating to around USD243.5 billion.



As for currency exchange rates, the USD/TRY rate was noted at 34.1620 as of 6:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT). Additionally, the EUR/TRY exchange rate was reported at 38.1340, while the GBP/TRY rate stood at 45.7740. These figures reflect the ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange market, which can significantly impact investment decisions.



In terms of commodity prices, the value of gold was reported at USD2,647.80 per ounce, demonstrating the precious metal's status as a safe-haven asset amid fluctuating market conditions. Meanwhile, Brent oil prices hovered around USD71.05 per barrel, reflecting the dynamics of global oil markets and their influence on Türkiye’s economy.

