(MENAFN) A significant by Israel has targeted the headquarters of the Shia group Hezbollah in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. Despite initial fears, reports indicate that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is alive following the strike. Sources close to the movement confirmed his safety to Reuters, while the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged the attack on an underground compound associated with Hezbollah.



IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the airstrike focused on the main headquarters of Hezbollah, which is located beneath a civilian area. Israeli speculated that Nasrallah was the intended target, with military officials assessing the impact of the attack on him; however, this has not been officially confirmed by West Jerusalem.



In contrast, Iran’s Tasnim news agency affirmed that Nasrallah was unharmed. The strike reportedly resulted in the destruction of six buildings and caused casualties, with Lebanese media outlet Al Manar reporting at least six deaths and 76 injuries, although it did not mention Nasrallah’s status.



This airstrike is part of a broader Israeli campaign targeting Hezbollah, which has included multiple attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs over the past week. Israeli operations have reportedly led to the deaths of several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, Ahmed Wahbi, and Ibrahim Qubaisi. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, these strikes have resulted in approximately 1,300 fatalities across the region.



Since the onset of the conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago, over 100,000 individuals have been evacuated from areas along the Israel-Lebanon border, reflecting the escalating tensions and ongoing violence in the region.

