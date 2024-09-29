Ex-French colony asks for compensations

(MENAFN) Haitian interim leader Edgard Leblanc Fils has made a compelling demand for France to pay “just and appropriate reparations” to address the colonial-era debt that has burdened Haiti for generations. During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Leblanc characterized Haiti as a “great victim of a historical injustice” that has hindered its development and placed significant strain on its people.



In his address, Leblanc emphasized that the imposed debt has acted as an “unjust penalty” that has stifled the potential of the Haitian people for far too long. He expressed that Haiti seeks “not charity, but justice,” calling for recognition of the nation’s dignity and its right to a prosperous future.



However, the speech gained unintended attention when, while discussing the concept of dignity, Leblanc raised a large pitcher of water to drink. In a moment that quickly went viral, he spilled water all over his suit, as he was seen drinking directly from the jug rather than using a glass, making him the only speaker at the assembly to do so. This incident overshadowed his serious message, drawing widespread commentary on social media.



Leblanc's call for reparations highlights Haiti's ongoing struggle with the financial repercussions of its colonial past and the need for acknowledgment and compensation from former colonial powers. His statement at the United Nations not only addresses historical grievances but also seeks to bring attention to the broader issues of dignity and respect for Haiti's right to self-determination and development.

