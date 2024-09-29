Trump reveals limited-run watch set

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has unveiled a limited edition collection of wristwatches, one model of which directly references a recent assassination attempt against him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident, which occurred on June 13, involved a would-be assailant who tragically killed an audience member and injured two others before being subdued by the Secret Service.



The newly launched official Trump Watches website showcases a model named “Fight, Fight, Fight,” which echoes Trump's response immediately after the Butler shooting when he raised his fist in defiance. This particular model is available in three color options, with only 1,000 pieces produced, each priced starting at USD499, not including tax.



In addition to this model, the collection features another exclusive watch called the Tourbillion, crafted from 18-karat gold and adorned with 122 diamonds. Only 147 units of this luxury timepiece will be sold, retailing for a staggering USD100,000.



Trump's foray into merchandise is not limited to watches. He has previously offered a variety of products, including USD100 silver coins bearing his likeness, a “God Bless the USA” Bible featuring a dedication by country singer Lee Greenwood for USD60, high-top Trump sneakers priced at USD399, and “Victory47” cologne and perfume at USD99 a bottle.



These items appear to be licensed through CIC Ventures LLC, a company seemingly distinct from the Trump Organization, which has faced scrutiny from New York prosecutors affiliated with the Democratic Party. Throughout his career, Trump has consistently licensed his image for a wide array of products, from vodka to steaks, with varying degrees of success in the marketplace.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726871