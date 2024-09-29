America possibly to consent long-range attacks on Russia

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is reportedly still evaluating the possibility of permitting Ukraine to utilize Western-supplied weapons for long-range strikes into Russian territory, according to a report by Politico. This consideration comes as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promotes his so-called "victory plan" during his ongoing discussions in the U.S.



While Biden refrained from mentioning long-range after meeting with Zelensky at the White House, sources familiar with the matter indicate that the administration has not dismissed the option entirely. This is notable given the Pentagon's assessment that such strikes are unlikely to significantly alter the strategic landscape of the conflict.



Zelensky has been advocating for permission to deploy U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, British Storm Shadows, and French SCALP missiles to target areas within Russia. Both the UK and France have expressed willingness to support such actions, contingent on a green light from Washington.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia would mean a direct involvement of the U.S. and its allies in the conflict. He has threatened that Moscow could respond asymmetrically by supplying advanced weaponry to adversarial nations or groups, such as North Korea, which could escalate tensions further.



As discussions continue in Washington, the implications of any decision to approve long-range strikes remain a pivotal topic, reflecting the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

