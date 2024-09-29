(MENAFN) As the European Union grapples with its waning influence in the Ukraine conflict—effectively a proxy war against Russia—it appears to be turning its attention to Georgia, a post-Soviet nation that has consistently asserted its independence. While the European Union's leadership often remains silent on issues within the United States, they are quick to reprimand Georgia, particularly under the leadership of the Georgian Dream party, which has drawn the ire of Eurocrats.



The European Commission has issued a stark warning to the Georgian government, suggesting that if it does not comply with European Union directives, "all options are on the table," including the potential suspension of the visa liberalization scheme established in 2017. This scheme currently allows Georgians to travel within the European Union's Schengen Zone without a visa for up to six months. The European Union's stance signals a shift from abstract concerns about Georgia's European Union candidacy to a very tangible threat that would impact ordinary citizens.



The justification for this harsh warning revolves around claims that Georgia is regressing in terms of democratic practices—a judgment made by a largely unelected Commission perceived to be consolidating power within the European Union. The irony of targeting a nation for democratic backsliding while employing punitive measures against its citizens does not escape observers. This situation underscores the European Union's precarious balance between exerting influence and respecting the autonomy of its neighbors, with Georgia finding itself caught in the crossfire.

