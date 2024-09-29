China’s latest real estate overhauls shape new landscape for housing market

(MENAFN) China’s latest real estate overhauls are forming a fresh landscape for the nation’s housing market, paying attention on steadying prices, adopting urbanization, as well as tackling economical dangers.



The overhauls are considered as part of a bigger plan to stabilize short-term financial pressures with long-term structural changes as well.



Reporting to a Turkish news agency, Ding Yifan, a high-ranking equivalent at the Taihe Institute, stated that the overhauls show China's dedication to long-term urbanization while tackling the instant worries of market instability.



"The primary objectives of China’s recent real estate reforms focus on long-term urbanization needs, but these measures will also have short-term effects on financial market fluctuations,” Ding clarified.



He underscored that after the COVID-19 pandemic, China's real estate market saw a notable drop, which triggered uncertainty.



Stating that this uncertainty affected consumer confidence and, consequently, China’s financial expansion, Ding declared that the reforms are steadying the market, which will assist in bringing back financial momentum.



One of the major elements of the overhaul is a change in how land is delivered across towns and rural regions, as stated by Ding.



This will contribute to a more balanced approach to China's urbanization plan, adopting harmonious development between major cities and smaller towns, he further.

