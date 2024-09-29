News agency reports specifics of ‘sophisticated’ pager strikes against Hezbollah

(MENAFN) CNN has reported on a highly sophisticated plot allegedly orchestrated by Israel to target senior members of Hezbollah, which involved explosive devices hidden within pagers. According to sources, this method was designed to be nearly impossible to detect.



Earlier this month, a series of devastating pager explosions rocked the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals and injuring around 3,000 others, many of whom were affiliated with the Lebanese-based group. This attack was closely followed by simultaneous detonations of walkie-talkies that claimed at least 20 additional lives. In the aftermath, both Iran and Lebanon accused Israel of being behind the attacks, a claim that has been categorically denied by Israeli officials.



An unnamed Lebanese official involved in the ongoing investigation shared with CNN that the explosives were concealed within the pagers in such a sophisticated manner that detection was virtually impossible. Another official noted that the explosive materials were “laced” into the lithium battery of the pager, rendering them undetectable by conventional means. This official also expressed astonishment, stating, "I have never seen anything like it."



Lebanese authorities conducted controlled explosions on similar pagers to better understand the potential devastation these devices could inflict on their owners. Sean Moorehouse, an expert in explosive ordnance disposal, explained that weaponizing a pager could be achieved by integrating a detonator with explosive materials. He elaborated that the near-total undetectability of such a device could be accomplished by encasing the detonator and explosive in a metal shell that resists imaging technology.



These insights reveal not only the technical sophistication behind the attacks but also raise significant questions about security and countermeasures in a region marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts. The implications of such tactics could reshape the dynamics of the ongoing struggle between Israel and Hezbollah, warranting further scrutiny from international observers.

