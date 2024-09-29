Iran’s plans to enhance power generation capacity by 5,333 MW by next March

(MENAFN) The Iranian Ministry has announced plans to enhance the country's power generation capacity by 5,333 megawatts (MW) by the conclusion of the current Iranian calendar year, which is set to end in late March 2025. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to meet growing energy demands and improve the reliability of Iran's electricity supply.



According to data released by the Iranian Energy Ministry, out of the total increase in capacity, 2,817 MW will be sourced from units. Additionally, 914 MW will come from combined cycle power plants, which are known for their efficiency in generating electricity. The remaining capacity will be produced by hydropower plants, highlighting Iran's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and utilizing renewable energy.



This planned expansion in power generation capacity underscores Iran's focus on bolstering its energy infrastructure to support economic growth and enhance energy security. By investing in various energy sectors, the ministry aims to create a more resilient and sustainable power grid that can cater to the needs of its population.



Overall, these developments indicate a proactive approach by the Iranian Energy Ministry to address the challenges posed by rising electricity consumption while simultaneously tapping into both conventional and renewable energy resources. The successful implementation of these plans could significantly contribute to the country’s energy landscape in the coming years.

