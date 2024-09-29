Türkiye’s main stock index opens Friday in green

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock opened the trading session on Friday with a decline of 0.15 percent, dropping 14.50 points to reach 9,814.69 points. This slight downturn follows a more significant decrease in the previous day’s trading, where the index closed down by 0.62 percent, settling at 9,829.19 points. The fluctuations in the reflect ongoing investor sentiments amid varying economic conditions.



As of 10 am local time (0700 GMT), the exchange rates showed notable figures, with the USD/TRY rate at 34.1810, the EUR/TRY rate at 38.1770, and the GBP/TRY trading at 45.7660. These rates indicate the current dynamics of Türkiye's currency against major foreign currencies, which can influence trade and investment decisions.



In commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,666.45, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD71.20 per barrel. These prices are significant indicators of market trends, impacting both domestic and international economic activities. The gold and oil markets often serve as barometers for inflation and overall economic stability.



Overall, the early trading indicators and commodity prices suggest a cautious approach among investors as they navigate the complexities of Türkiye's economic landscape. The interplay between stock market performance, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices will be essential for assessing future market movements and investment opportunities.

