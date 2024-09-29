Iran exports 4,856 tons of tea in 5 months

(MENAFN) According to Mohammad Sadegh Hassani, the executive director of Iran’s Tea Syndicate, Iran exported 4,856 tons of tea worth USD6.555 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to August 21. This highlights the country's ongoing efforts to engage in international trade and promote its tea industry on a global scale.



In addition to its exports, Iran also imported 20,170 tons of tea at an average cost of USD4.83 per kilogram, indicating a significant demand for tea within the domestic market. These figures reflect the balance between domestic production and the need for external sources to meet consumer preferences and demands.



Furthermore, Hassani reported that the Iranian government has actively supported local farmers by purchasing 11,500 tons of tea leaves during the specified period. This initiative not only helps bolster the domestic tea industry but also provides financial support to local agricultural producers, ensuring the sustainability of tea cultivation in the country.



The combination of these export and import figures, along with government support for local farmers, illustrates the complexities of Iran's tea market. It also underscores the government's commitment to fostering growth within the agricultural sector while balancing international trade dynamics.

