American state executes second inmate through gassing strategy

(MENAFN) In a notable and contentious move, the state of Alabama has executed a death row inmate using nitrogen gas, marking the second instance of this method being employed in the U.S. Nitrogen hypoxia involves replacing the oxygen in an inmate's breathing air with pure nitrogen, a process that some proponents argue is more humane than traditional execution methods. However, critics assert that it could be tantamount to torture due to the uncertainty surrounding the exact moment a person loses consciousness.



On Thursday, Alabama's Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm announced the execution of 59-year-old Alan Eugene Miller, who was pronounced dead at 6:38 PM local time at Atmore prison. Eyewitness accounts from an Associated Press reporter present at the execution described Miller as having “shook and trembled on the gurney for about two minutes,” with his body at times straining against the restraints. This was followed by approximately six minutes of “periodic gulping breaths” before he ultimately became still.



In his final words, Miller maintained his innocence, stating, “I didn’t do anything to be in here,” and asked his family and friends to “take care” of someone in his absence.



Commissioner Hamm confirmed the observed body movements, explaining that such involuntary reactions were expected as the body experienced oxygen deprivation. “That is nothing we did not expect,” he stated, emphasizing that the execution proceeded “according to plan and according to our protocol.”



The use of nitrogen gas for executions has sparked considerable debate. While some advocates believe it to be a more humane alternative, experts raise concerns about the potential for pain and suffering, noting that there is no definitive method to determine if or when an inmate loses consciousness during the process.



As states grapple with the ethics and efficacy of various execution methods, Alabama's decision to employ nitrogen hypoxia will likely continue to draw scrutiny from both supporters and opponents of the death penalty. The ramifications of this execution method raise essential questions about the humanity and morality of capital punishment in the United States.

