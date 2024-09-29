Kremlin Says Nuclear Policy Update Drafted Amid Heightened Border Tensions

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 29 (IANS) Russia's nuclear policy amendments were drafted in response to the heightened tensions along its borders, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

During an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Peskov highlighted that nuclear powers are backing Ukraine in the conflict and that military infrastructure is being positioned increasingly close to the Russian borders. He mentioned that the update has already been drafted and will soon be formalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir called for updating the foundations of Russia's state policy on nuclear deterrence at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday, adding that it must be adapted to the current realities.

Putin noted that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as a joint attack on the country.

Russia will also consider using nuclear weapons upon receiving reliable information about the massive launch of aerospace attack weapons, including strategic or tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and hypersonic and other aircraft across Russia's border, Putin said.