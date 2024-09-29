‘Asian NATO’ proponent gets elected as Japanese Premier

(MENAFN) Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as Japan's new prime following a successful election within the ruling Liberal Party (LDP). Ishiba, a former defense minister, takes over from Fumio Kishida, who faced declining approval ratings amid a series of scandals plaguing his administration. At 67 years old, Ishiba has had a long career, having previously served as both defense and agriculture minister in the 2000s.



In a closely contested vote on Friday, Ishiba secured the leadership position after five attempts, winning a runoff by a margin of 215 votes to 194 against his rivals. He emerged victorious from a first round that featured eight other candidates, signaling a decisive shift in party leadership.



Following his election, Ishiba committed to revitalizing the LDP and restoring public trust, promising to address pressing issues such as high inflation and the need for growth in real wages. He has also called for Japan to take a leading role in establishing an Asian equivalent of NATO, aiming to counteract potential threats from both China and North Korea.



Ishiba is characterized as a progressive and often regarded as an “outlier” or “lone wolf” within Japanese politics. He is known for his willingness to challenge both his party's leadership and established policies, earning him both adversaries at high levels and support among grassroots constituents.



Throughout his political career, Ishiba has voiced criticism of Japan's increased reliance on nuclear energy and the restriction preventing married couples from using separate surnames. He was also a vocal opponent of Kishida’s management of the corruption scandal that affected the party earlier this year.



As Ishiba steps into the role of prime minister, his leadership will be closely watched, particularly in light of his ambitious proposals and the challenges that lie ahead for Japan in both domestic and international arenas.

