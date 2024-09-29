Putin outlines potential "asymmetric" Russian reply to long-range attacks

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has outlined potential "asymmetric" responses to the support that Western nations are providing to Ukraine, particularly in light of Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against Russian territory. These comments were made during a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.



Putin emphasized that Russia does not harbor any illusions regarding the conflict, reiterating his earlier statements that while Ukrainian may be the ones firing the weapons, it is the United States and its allies that are supplying crucial intelligence and targeting information. In response, Putin indicated that Russia would enhance its air defenses to intercept and destroy incoming missiles.



Furthermore, he suggested that if Western countries feel it is acceptable to send weapons to Ukraine for strikes against Russian territory, Russia might consider supplying similar weaponry to regions where they could be used against sensitive sites in those countries. "We can respond asymmetrically. We will give it a thought," he said, highlighting a willingness to adapt to the changing nature of the conflict.



Putin warned that if the West continues to escalate its involvement, such actions could lead to the complete destruction of international relations and pose a significant threat to global security. He stated, “If we see that these countries are being drawn into a war against us, and this is their direct participation in the war against Russia, then we reserve the right to act in a similar way. This is a recipe for very serious problems.”



In addition, the Russian president noted that NATO military instructors and advisors have already been deployed to Ukraine, some of whom have been killed in Russian strikes. This assertion underscores the heightened stakes of foreign involvement in the conflict, as Russia prepares to respond to what it perceives as an increasing threat from Western nations.



As tensions escalate, Putin's statements indicate a potential shift in Russia's military strategy, underscoring the seriousness with which Moscow views the ongoing support for Ukraine from the West and the implications it holds for future international relations.

