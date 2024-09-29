Cambodia Calls For Ending Regional Conflicts At UNGA

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Sep 29 (IANS) and mediation must be prioritised to resolve ongoing regional conflicts and prevent further escalation, a senior Cambodian official said at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Cambodia cannot emphasise enough the urgency for all of us to act together to confront these daunting challenges," said Sok Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on Saturday, highlighting the UN Charter as the "backbone" of global order.

Cambodia hopes for a prompt end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue based on equal respect, he said, commending "all efforts to de-escalate the fighting and all initiatives that seek to end the war through peaceful means and that engage all sides to work toward a lasting peace."

On the Palestine-Israel conflict, Cambodia reaffirmed its long-held support for a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The current rapid escalation of war in this region must stop. Members of the international community must insist on all sides working proactively to seek ways to defuse the situation now," said the minister.

Additionally, Sok expressed pride in Cambodia's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts. Since 2006, Cambodia has deployed over 9,000 personnel to 11 UN missions.