(MENAFN) In an alarming update on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Lebanon, Health Firass Abiad reported that Israel's bombing campaign has resulted in over 1,300 deaths and nearly 7,000 injuries as of Thursday evening. This military offensive, referred to by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as "Operation Northern Arrows," has been ongoing for nearly a week, with the stated objective of undermining the capabilities of Hezbollah, the Shia operating in southern Lebanon.



During an interview with RT in Beirut, Abiad provided harrowing details of the casualties, emphasizing that the devastation has disproportionately affected innocent civilians. He cited “Black Monday,” a particularly brutal day of violence, during which nearly 600 civilians were killed, including 140 women and children, and approximately 1,800 others were injured, among them healthcare professionals.



Abiad condemned the Israeli strikes as "indiscriminate attacks on civilians," noting that they began with the detonation of communication devices and escalated into a broader bombing campaign. He suggested that the primary goal of these operations is to instill fear among the population and induce a mass exodus from affected areas.



The IDF confirmed on Thursday that it has conducted over 1,500 air sorties against various targets in Lebanon since the beginning of the week. The strikes have reportedly hit multiple locations, including southern Beirut and the Matraba border crossing with Syria. One significant attack targeted the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, aimed at Mohammed Srur, a figure the IDF has identified as a commander in Hezbollah’s drone and missile operations.



The ongoing violence raises serious concerns about the humanitarian impact and the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire, as calls for restraint and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict become increasingly urgent. The situation continues to evolve, with many fearing further escalation in the region.

