Trump approves meeting Zelensky

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President and current presidential candidate Donald has announced plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in New York. This meeting comes on the heels of Zelensky's earlier engagements with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Trump disclosed the meeting details during a press conference on Thursday, stating that it would take place at Trump Tower at approximately 9:45 AM.



The request for the meeting was communicated through a message from Ukraine’s deputy ambassador to the United States, which Trump shared on his TruthSocial platform earlier that day. In the message, Zelensky expressed his hope for a successful dialogue, emphasizing that all Ukrainians desire an end to the ongoing war and that American support is crucial to achieving a just peace. He recalled a positive recent phone conversation with Trump and noted the importance of maintaining close communication.



Zelensky's outreach comes in the wake of recent comments made by Trump, who criticized him for “little nasty aspersions” directed at him and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, in a previous interview. At a campaign rally in North Carolina, Trump described Ukraine as “absolutely obliterated” and accused the Biden administration of excessively providing financial and military aid to Zelensky.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, this upcoming meeting between Trump and Zelensky highlights the complexities of U.S.-Ukraine relations and the differing approaches to foreign policy among American political leaders. The discussions could potentially impact both Trump's campaign and Ukraine's ongoing efforts to secure support in its conflict with Russia.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726803