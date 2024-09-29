Russian Commanders Doomed Their Soldiers To Death In Vovchansk - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Vovchansk aggregate held by the Russians until recently, enemy commanders violently forced their subordinates to pursue futile resistance, thus dooming them to death amid the advance of the Ukrainian defense intelligence (HUR) units.

This was reported by the HUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

According to HUR spokesman Andrii Cherniak, the mission to liberate the plant had been prepared for months, and the mission's ultimate success greatly contributed to the effectiveness of further actions by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"This was critical for facilitating our logistics as much as possible, supporting of our forces located in the area. This will further enable Ukraine's Defense Forces to conduct counteroffensive moves and drive the enemy out of Ukrainian land," said the spokesman.

He added that the Russians holding the plant suffered grave manpower losses because their commanders, through brutal violence, effectively condemned their soldiers to a senseless death.

"Actually, Russian commanders were doing some terrifying, wild, and deranged things to their subordinates. It's about premeditated murders, it's about terror. This is another example where Russian soldiers have no rights as they are not seen as human beings at all," Cherniak noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, special operations units of Ukraine's defense intelligence captured nearly 20 Russian invaders during the liberation of the Vovchansk aggregate plant.