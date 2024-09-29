Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Premier, First Deputy PM
KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, after heading Kuwait's delegation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which was held in New York City.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Further, His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. (end) aa
