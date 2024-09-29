Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Premier, First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Sunday His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, after heading Kuwait's delegation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which was held in New York City. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Further, His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. (end) aa

