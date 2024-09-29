Al-Sisi: Egypt Lost USD 6 Bln Of Suez Canal Income Due To Region's Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 29 (KUNA) - Egypt lost between 50 and 60 percent of the Suez Canal's income, worth more than (USD 6 billion) during the past 8 months due to the ongoing developments in the region, said Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi Sunday.

This came in a speech during a graduation ceremony of a new batch from the Academy in New Cairo.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi also warned of the danger of developments in the region, which may lead to the expansion of the conflict, stressing that the continuation of this unrest would lead to dire consequences in the region.

He stressed, "The region and the world are going through very difficult circumstances," adding that Egypt is practicing a policy "characterized by balance, moderation and objectivity." (end)

