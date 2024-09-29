Israeli analyst characterizes assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

(MENAFN) Israeli analyst Avi Issacharoff, known for his expertise in Arab affairs for Yedioth Ahronoth, has characterized the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah as a "massive earthquake" with profound implications for both regional and global stability. The Israeli military confirmed the assassination, which occurred during targeting Hezbollah’s central command in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening.



Issacharoff underscored that Nasrallah was not just a leader but a pivotal figure who effectively fused with acts of terrorism. His death is a considerable setback not only for Hezbollah but also for Iran and various groups that regarded him as a successful strategist against Israel. He described Nasrallah's approach as transforming Israel into a "spider's web," highlighting the intricate and interrelated nature of regional conflicts.



The analyst noted that the loss of Nasrallah is unprecedented for Hezbollah, as he has been its most significant leader since the organization's inception. Additionally, he pointed out that Iran has lost its "first client outside its borders," indicating the critical timing of this strike for all entities that viewed Nasrallah as a capable adversary to Israel.



Nasrallah's ascent to leadership began in 1992, following the assassination of Abbas Mousavi by Israeli forces. At just thirty-two years old, he successfully turned Hezbollah from a minor militia into a formidable military and political force in Lebanon. Issacharoff highlighted the crucial role that Nasrallah's close relationship with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei played in enhancing his influence within Hezbollah and the region. He commended Nasrallah for his distinctive statesmanship, which enabled him to mitigate the influence of more radical factions within Hezbollah while facilitating the group's integration into Lebanon’s political landscape.



In conclusion, the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah is poised to have far-reaching effects, likely altering the balance of power within Hezbollah, reshaping Iran’s strategic calculations in the region, and potentially transforming the broader landscape of Middle Eastern politics.

